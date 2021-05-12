Porzingis (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Pelicans, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Right knee soreness has prevented Porzingis from playing in seven straight games, though he could return Wednesday. If he does, there's a chance he'll be on a minutes limit.
