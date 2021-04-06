Porzingis (wrist) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Houston, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Porzingis has been battling knee and wrist injuries of late, which have caused him to miss the last two games. He has a chance to return Wednesday, which would decrease the workload of Nicolo Melli.
