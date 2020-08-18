Porzingis is questionable for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Clippers on Wednesday.

Porzingis, who was ejected from Game 1 and played just 19 minutes, is dealing with knee soreness. With Game 2 starting in the evening, we may learn more about Porzingis' status Wednesday afternoon after he's able test the knee out. If Porzingis ends up sidelined, more minutes would funnel to Boban Marjanovic, Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith.