Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable with sprained ankle
The Mavericks list Porzingis as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers with a sprained right ankle.
Porzingis may have tweaked his ankle at some point during the 121-96 win over the Grizzlies on Friday, when the big man continued his dominant run of performances by posting 26 points (9-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and three steals in just 29 minutes. The Mavericks will presumably check back in on Porzingis' condition closer to the 7 p.m. ET tipoff, but if he ultimately gets the green light to play, he likely wouldn't be subjected to a minute restriction.
