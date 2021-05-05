Porzingis (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Nets, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Porzingis will be sidelined for the seventh time in the last eight games due to right knee soreness. It's not yet clear when he'll return.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Expected to sit out Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out Saturday, Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out vs. Wizards•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable vs. Wizards•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't return Thursday•