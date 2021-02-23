Porzingis (back) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Porzingis will be sidelined for his second game in a row due to a sore back. It will mark the 13th game the 25-year-old has missed already this season. With Porzingis sidelined during Monday's win over Memphis, Dwight Powell received a start and posted six points, four rebounds, three assists and one block across 27 minutes.