Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Removed from report
Porzingis (rest) doesn't appear on the Mavericks' injury report for Monday's game against the Celtics.
Considering Porzingis' absence in the Mavericks' last game Saturday against the Grizzlies was attributed to rest, it's not surprising that he'll be available two days later. Porzingis may continue to see occasional rest days in back-to-back sets for precautionary purposes this season, but he shouldn't be subject to any minutes restriction when he does play.
