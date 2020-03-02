Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out Monday
Porzingis has been ruled out of Monday's game against Chicago for rest purposes, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.
As usual, Porzingis will be held out for the second night of a back-to-back. Barring any unforeseen issues, the star center should return in full for Wednesday's tilt with the Pelicans.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Dominant display versus Minnesota•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Posts strong double-double•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Paces team in scoring Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Double-double in Orlando•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Dominates Kings•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...