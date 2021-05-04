Porzingis (knee) will not play Tuesday against the Heat, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
As expected, Porzingis will sit out for the sixth time in the last seven games as he continues to deal with soreness in his right knee. At this point, Porzginis is without a clear timetable.
