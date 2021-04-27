Porzingis (ankle) won't play Monday against the Kings, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.
As anticipated, Porzingis will miss Monday's matchup with an ankle injury. His next opportunity to return will arrive Tuesday against Golden State.
