Porzingis had 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3PT, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 win at the Lakers.

Porzingis only scored two points against the Suns on Friday, but he has bpunced back admirably with a strong effort here. Author of six double-doubles in his last nine games while scoring in double digits in eight of his last nine appearances, Porzingis should remain as Dallas' second-best scoring option going forward.