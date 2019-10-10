Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 18 points in 19 minutes
Porzingis finished with 18 points (7-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 124-117 preseason loss to Detroit.
Porzingis made his long-awaited return to the court after missing the previous 20 months with a knee injury. He had some obvious rust but was still able to contribute 18 points in just 19 minutes. He was just 7-of-18 from the field although efficiency has never really been his strong suit. The Mavericks are going to manage him, especially early in the season, which does make him somewhat of a risky pick in the early rounds.
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: To make preseason debut Wednesday•
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Could sit back-to-backs•
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: 'I feel 100 percent'•
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scrimmaging at full speed•
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Inks extension with Mavs•
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Max offer expected from Mavs•
