Porzingis finished with 18 points (7-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 124-117 preseason loss to Detroit.

Porzingis made his long-awaited return to the court after missing the previous 20 months with a knee injury. He had some obvious rust but was still able to contribute 18 points in just 19 minutes. He was just 7-of-18 from the field although efficiency has never really been his strong suit. The Mavericks are going to manage him, especially early in the season, which does make him somewhat of a risky pick in the early rounds.