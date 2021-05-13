Porzingis notched 19 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, an assist and a block across 22 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pelicans.

Porzingis returned to the starting lineup following a seven-game absence and displayed an accurate touch from the field, needing just 22 minutes to sniff the 20-point plateau. Injuries are the biggest downside when it comes to Porzingis' fantasy value, but he should remain in the starting lineup as long as he's healthy -- especially with Dallas fighting to earn a play-in berth with only two games left in its schedule.