Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 24 points in win over Pelicans
Porzingis had 24 points (8-17 FG, 3-5 3PT, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists and five blocks during Dallas' 123-116 win over New Orleans this Friday.
Porzingis looked extremely efficient once again and he is making 45.5 percent of his shots while hitting 50.0 percent of his long-range attempts after two games. His five blocks were a nice addition to the stat line, but Porzingis' value will remain tied to his offensive contributions going forward. Dallas will play against Portland this Sunday.
