Porzingis totaled 25 points (9-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks across only 25 minutes in a 147-116 loss to the Warriors on Thursday.

Porzingis had a very efficient game for the Mavericks on Thursday. He only played 25 minutes because Golden State broke the game open late in the third quarter and carried it over into the fourth. The big man scored 15 of his 25 points in the third quarter by hitting multiple threes and three mid-range jump shots. Porzingis has the ability to score from all three levels and remains one of the best scoring big men in the league.