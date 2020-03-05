Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores game-high 34 points
Porzingis managed 34 points (14-28 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, five blocks and three assists in 45 minutes during Wednesday's 127-123 victory over New Orleans.
After sitting out Monday's game due to rest, Porzingis wasted no time getting back into the swing of things. He led all scorers with 34 points, continuing his recent stretch of dominant performances. Over the past month, Porzingis has been the second-ranked player in standard formats. He appears more comfortable on the floor with Luka Doncic and the more they are able to co-exist, the brighter the future looks for the Mavericks.
