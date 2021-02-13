Porzingis notched 36 points (13-21 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a block across 32 minutes in Friday's win over the Pelicans.

Porzingis was limited to just 19 minutes Wednesday against the Hawks due to foul trouble, but he bounced back admirably here and scored more than 30 points for the first time this season. Porzingis already showed glimpses of being his old self offensively, however, as he has scored 24 or more points in four of his last six games. While Porzingis is not likely to reach the 30-point mark on a regular basis due to the fact that he shares offensive touches with Luka Doncic, he's clearly trending in the right direction and a boost in his scoring figures would be huge for his fantasy upside. He also has four double-doubles over his last seven games.