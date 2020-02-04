Porzingis exploded for 38 points (10-20 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 12-12 FT), 12 rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 112-103 win at Indiana.

Porzingis returned from his scheduled day off in style, posting his season-high scoring output while notching his third double-double in his last four outings. The Latvian big man should be Dallas' main scoring threat while Luka Doncic (ankle) remains out, and it wouldn't be a stretch to think he can post similar numbers to the ones he delivered back in his glory days as a Knick.