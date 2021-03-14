Porzingis recorded 25 points (10-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt), six rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal Saturday in a 116-103 win at Denver.

Porzingis supplied one of his better games against Denver. It was the second time this season that he scored 25 points with at least 10 field goals and five three-pointers made. The Mavericks utilized Porzingis' effort Saturday to record their fourth win (across five games) in March. Porzingis elevated his play across those four wins by averaging 22.3 points and shooting 46.4 percent from three.