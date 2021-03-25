Porzingis scored 29 points (11-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in a 128-108 victory over the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Porzingis had an impressive two-way performance in their blowout victory. The center averaged just 11.7 points over his previous three games prior to Wednesday's contest, so it was good to see him get back into a rhythm offensively. Porzingis' recent shooting struggles have not impacted his defense, as he has recorded multiple blocks in five of his last six games.