The Mavericks scratched Porzingis from the lineup ahead of Sunday's Game 4 matchup with the Clippers due to a sore right knee.

Porzingis had been listed as probable on the injury report ahead of the contest with a bruised left heel, but Dallas included him in its initial starting five that was released within an hour before the 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff. However, the big man appears to experience problems with his knee during the Mavs' pregame warmups, prompting Dallas to rule him out in a late surprise. With Porzingis on the bench, Trey Burke will check into the starting five as part of a three-guard lineup featuring Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway.