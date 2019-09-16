Porzingis (knee) has been scrimmaging at full strength with teammates, the Dallas Morning News reports.

While we're yet to see extensive video of Porzingis working out, several members of the Mavericks recently convened in Miami for workouts, and the play of the 7-3 Latvian drew rave reviews. "He's very good," Dwight Powell said. "He's very, very good, I'm excited, very excited." Powell added: "He's 7-foot-3 and he shoots it from anywhere, with ease. It's kind of hard to affect that shot. He's moving well, he's at full-strength." Given that it's been more than a year-and-a-half since Porzingis has played in an NBA game, he's been at full strength for some time now, but it's nonetheless encouraging to hear the rave reviews from teammates. All indications are that Porzingis will be ready to hit the ground running for the new-look Mavs when the season opens next month.