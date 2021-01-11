With Monday's game between the Mavericks and Pelicans postponed, Porzingis' 2020-21 debut is on hold.

While the virus is wreaking havoc on the Mavs' roster, the good news for Dallas is that, prior to the postponement, Porzingis had been cleared to take the floor for the first time since tearing his meniscus back in August. For now, the hope is that Porzingis could debut Wednesday in Charlotte, though it's possible that game could ultimately be postponed, as well.