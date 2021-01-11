Porzingis (knee) will make his season debut Monday night against the Pelicans, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Mavs have been careful in ramping up Porzingis' workload in recent weeks, but after bumping him up to "questionable" on Sunday night, Porzingis has now been cleared to make his first appearance since suffering a torn meniscus in the NBA bubble back in August. The big man will be a welcomed addition for fantasy managers who stashed him on IR through the first three weeks, though his workload will likely be limited for at least his first few games back.