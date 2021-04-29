Porzingis (ankle) will be available for Thursday's game against Detroit.

As expected, the big man will be back in the starting lineup after missing the last three games with a sprained ankle. Coach Rick Carlisle intimated that Porzingis won't have a minutes limit, but the Mavs will likely keep an eye on his workload. With that said, Dallas may need more out of Porzinigs considering Luka Doncic (elbow) will not play Thursday.