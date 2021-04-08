Porzingis doesn't appear on the Mavericks' injury report and is expected to be available for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Barring a late change in plans, Porzingis will play in the second half of the back-to-back set after logging 23 points and 12 rebounds in 36 minutes in his return from a two-game absence due to a sprained wrist in Wednesday's loss to the Rockets. Porzingis hasn't played in a back-to-back set since early February.