Porzingis is expected to practice with the Mavs on Wednesday, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports. "Today I played three-on-three," Porzingis said during a live interview on TNT on Tuesday night. "[Wednesday] is going to be my first five-on-five practice, full-on, without any restrictions at all. And I've been feeling great."

While there's still no expectation that Porzingis will return to game action this season, this is still a major step in the right direction for the big man, whom the Mavs acquired from New York around the trade deadline. Thus far, he's been limited to drills and three-on-three work, but Porzingis will begin to scrimmage with his new teammates in an attempt to begin building chemistry and familiarity. Dallas is out of the playoff race in the West, but all eyes are on the 2019-20 season, when the Porzinigis and Luka Doncic-led Mavs will likely shift from rebuilding team to postseason contender. "KP is doing very well," coach Rick Carlisle said Tuesday night. "I watched him play a live three-on-three game this morning and do a lot of spectacular things and a lot of simple things with a great degree of specialization. The prospect of him being with us on the court is extremely exciting. But we're not there yet. But he's ramping it up and he'll be practicing with us sometime soon."