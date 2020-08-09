Porzingis is listed as out for Monday's game against Utah.

The Mavs are listing the big man was out with a left knee injury, but considering they're entering the first half of a back-to-back, Porzingis is likely being held out for rest purposes. Through five games in the bubble, Porzingis is averaging 29.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steal in 36.2 minutes per contest.