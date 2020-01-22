Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Shoots poorly in return
Porzingis (knee) finished with 10 points (4-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 110-107 loss against the Clippers.
Back from a 10-game absence due to a sore knee, Porzingis came close to posting a double-double, but looked quite rusty while doing so. The Mavericks may have preferred to ease him back in with a more limited role, but the tightly contested affair coupled with frontcourt mate Dwight Powell's departure with a likely season-ending ruptured Achilles' tendon resulted in Porzingis taking on a relatively normal minutes load. Assuming he experiences no setbacks coming out of Tuesday's game, Porzingis should push past 30 minutes Thursday in Portland. Porzingis will likely see more playing time at center for the foreseeable future with Powell out, leaving the likes of Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith to handle most of the action at power forward.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Practices fully Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Not returning Friday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable for Friday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Late scratch Wednesday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...