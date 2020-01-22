Porzingis (knee) finished with 10 points (4-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 110-107 loss against the Clippers.

Back from a 10-game absence due to a sore knee, Porzingis came close to posting a double-double, but looked quite rusty while doing so. The Mavericks may have preferred to ease him back in with a more limited role, but the tightly contested affair coupled with frontcourt mate Dwight Powell's departure with a likely season-ending ruptured Achilles' tendon resulted in Porzingis taking on a relatively normal minutes load. Assuming he experiences no setbacks coming out of Tuesday's game, Porzingis should push past 30 minutes Thursday in Portland. Porzingis will likely see more playing time at center for the foreseeable future with Powell out, leaving the likes of Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith to handle most of the action at power forward.