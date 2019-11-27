Porzingis (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Porzingis is dealing with a sore right knee, according to coach Rick Carlisle, but the coach said he doesn't believe it's anything serious. Nonetheless, consider Porzingis day-to-day as Friday's matchup with the Suns approaches. Porzingis had 15 points, 10 rebounds and a block in Tuesday's disappointing loss to the Clippers.