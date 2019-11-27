Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Sits out practice
Porzingis (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Porzingis is dealing with a sore right knee, according to coach Rick Carlisle, but the coach said he doesn't believe it's anything serious. Nonetheless, consider Porzingis day-to-day as Friday's matchup with the Suns approaches. Porzingis had 15 points, 10 rebounds and a block in Tuesday's disappointing loss to the Clippers.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Double-double in Tuesday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Swats four shots•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Double-double against Warriors•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Strong line in return to New York•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Struggles in Monday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Removed from report•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.