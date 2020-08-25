Porzingis (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Clippers, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reports.

While the Mavs were able to pull out the Game 4 win without Porzingis, this is a massive loss for a team that leans so heavily on Luka Doncic. When healthy, Porzingis has had a strong series, including a 34-point, 13-rebound effort in Game 3. The Mavs haven't said much about his knee injury, but they appear to be evaluating the 7-3 big man on a game-to-game basis.