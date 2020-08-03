Porzingis went for 30 points (10-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-11 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 117-115 loss against the Suns.

Porzignis has notched back-to-back 30-point performances since the restart -- his longest streak with such accomplishment was three games between Jan. 31 and Feb. 5. Despite the fact that the Mavs have gone 0-2 in their first two games in Orlando, Porzingis should be a reliable fantasy asset in most formats due to his ability to fill the stat sheet and his role as the team's second-best scoring threat behind Luka Doncic.