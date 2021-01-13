Porzingis (knee) will start Wednesday against the Hornets and have an unspecified minutes restriction, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Coach Rick Carlisle doesn't have a specific number of minutes in mind, but he's considering a "range of minutes" for Porzingis depending who is available and how the game unfolds. The 25-year-old hasn't seen game action since August and underwent meniscus surgery in early October, so the Mavs are likely to exercise some caution.