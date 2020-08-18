Porzingis (heel) is in the starting lineup for Monday's Game 1 against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

As expected, Porzingis will start at the power-forward position for the Mavericks during Game 1. Porzingis missed the Mavericks' season finale against the Suns due to a lingering left heel bruise. Over six games played in the NBA bubble so far, Porzingis is averaging a tremendous 30.5 points and 9.5 rebounds.