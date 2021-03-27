Porzingis logged 38 minutes in Friday's game against the Pacers and is uncertain regarding his status for Saturday's matchup with the Pelicans, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Porzingis was active during his 38 minutes on the court, as he accumulated 31 points (12-18 FG, 3-9 3PT, 4-6 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists and one block. It sounds like the heavy workload is jeopardizing his status for Saturday due to it being second night in a back-to-back set. More clarity on his status will be gained one's the Mavericks' injury report comes out.