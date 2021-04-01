Porzingis finished Wednesday's win over Boston with 19 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks in 32 minutes.

The big man accounted for three of Dallas' 19 three-pointers as a team, and he contributed across the stat sheet in the 113-108 victory. Porzingis' five combined steals and blocks were his most since Feb. 8 (five blocks vs. MIN), and it was the first time all season that he posted multiple blocks and multiple steals in the same game.