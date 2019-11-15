Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Strong line in return to New York
Porzingis tallied 20 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's loss to New York.
Porzingis recorded his second double-double of the year, finishing with a strong all-around line against his former team. The Latvian forward's looked a bit rusty so far this year after a nearly two-year absence due to a torn ACL and his fantasy production has been inconsistent. He's shooting a career-low from the field and the line, hitting 40.1 percent and 68.4 percent of his shots respectively. This is partially attributed to the fact that Porzingis is taking 6.2 three-point attempts per game, and while he's drilling them at a respectable 37.5 percent clip, his increased volume of threes is understandably affecting his overall percentage. Look for Porzingis to develop a bit more consistency as the season draws on and he gains more familiarity with Luka Doncic.
