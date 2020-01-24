Porzingis racked up 20 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, two blocks, a steal and an assist in 25 minutes Thursday night, as the Mavericks beat the Trail Blazers 133-125.

Porzingis had the Mavericks' first five points and looked aggressive --- and more importantly healthy --- throughout the night. There was a sequence in the fourth quarter in which he flew in for a put-back jam and drained a long heat-check three seconds later. Porzingis has yet to eclipse his New York production, but showings like this are a promising sign for owners going forward.