Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Strong performance in win
Porzingis racked up 20 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, two blocks, a steal and an assist in 25 minutes Thursday night, as the Mavericks beat the Trail Blazers 133-125.
Porzingis had the Mavericks' first five points and looked aggressive --- and more importantly healthy --- throughout the night. There was a sequence in the fourth quarter in which he flew in for a put-back jam and drained a long heat-check three seconds later. Porzingis has yet to eclipse his New York production, but showings like this are a promising sign for owners going forward.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Shoots poorly in return•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Practices fully Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Not returning Friday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable for Friday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...