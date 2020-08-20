Porzingis ended with 23 points (7-13 Fg, 3-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 127-114 victory over the Clippers.

Despite battling knee soreness, Porzingis was able to play heavy minutes in the Game 2 victory. After being ejected during Game 1, Porzingis managed to keep his emotions in check. The Mavericks certainly have the self-belief required to cause an upset here and they will look to maintain the momentum during Game 3 on Friday.