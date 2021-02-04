Porzingis scored 24 points (10-20 FG, 1-6 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Hawks.

Porzingis recorded his second consecutive double-double and also marked the first time he's topped 20 points in any of his last five games. However, his box score would have looked even better had he not been ice cold from three-point range. Porzingis' struggles from beyond the arc continue a worrying trend, as he is shooting a career-worst 29.0 percent from three this season.