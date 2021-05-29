Porzingis finished with nine points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a steal across 34 minutes in Friday's loss to the Clippers.

Porzingis had a rough day offensively and failed to make any sort of impact on either end of the court -- that was noticeable considering he had scored at least 14 points in each of his previous five contests. Through three games in the series, Porzingis is averaging 14.3 points per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three-point range.