Porzingis tallied 11 points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and nine rebounds in a loss to Utah on Friday.

Porzingis was limited to 25 minutes due, in part, to five fouls, and he struggled to produce while he was on the floor, totaling a season-low 11 points. He salvaged his stat line somewhat by pulling down nine boards, though he also failed to register a blocked shot for the first time this season. Porzingis has plenty of fantasy value with per-game averages of 18.6 points, 8.0 boards and 1.6 blocks, so there's little reason to panic after one subpar game, especially given the fact that he was matched up against one of the league's dominant defensive centers in Rudy Gobert.