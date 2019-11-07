Porzingis had 10 points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3PT, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist during Dallas' 107-106 win over Orlando on Wednesday night.

Porzingis is firmly settled as Dallas' second scoring option behind Luka Doncic, but his shooting struggles could be a cause for concern moving forward. He still produces enough to be a more-than-valuable fantasy asset, but right now he is quite far from the kind of production he had with the Knicks before his gruesome injury. He will try to bounce back Friday at home against his former team.