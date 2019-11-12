Porzingis had four points (1-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 20 minutes during Monday's 116-106 loss to the Celtics.

Porzingis was awful offensively. Moreover, he found himself in foul trouble in his first tilt back from a one-game absence for rest. He has been up and down through nine appearances, pouring in at least 23 points four times but also scoring 10 or less three times. Since Porzingis spends a lot of time spacing the floor from beyond the arc as a stretch power forward in pick-and-pop situations with Luka Doncic, it's not surprising that his field goal percentage leaves a lot to be desired. However, apart from that and a lack of assists and steals it has been a solid start to the season, especially considering he missed all of 2018-19 due to injury. Thursday's road matchup against the Knicks will likely be an emotional night, and he'll look to get back on track in that one.