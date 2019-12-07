Porzingis scored 13 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT) in a blowout win over the Pelicans on Saturday, adding five rebounds, two assists and one steal.

While Porzingis is posting career-highs in rebounds and threes, his 16.6 points and career-low percentages (39.4 field-goal and 70.2 free-throw percentage) are bringing down his value. The 24-year old is seeing 29.9 minutes per game, and recently played both games of a back-to-back set, which is an encouraging sign for fantasy owners.