Prozingis suffered a broken nose in Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Porzingis was forced to exit the contest in the fourth quarter after being hit by an errant elbow from Josh Jackson. He'll see a doctor tomorrow and could require a procedure, though it's unlikely that any operation would keep him on the shelf for too long. That said, there's a reasonable chance that Porzingis' availability could be in jeopardy for Friday's tilt with Washington. Prior to leaving, he had accumulated 32 points (10-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 29 minutes of run.