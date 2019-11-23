Porzingis had 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3PT), seven rebounds, four blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 143-101 win against the Cavaliers.

Porzingis' double-double streak ended at four games and while he couldn't extend that run here, he produced at a strong rate on defense with four blocks, his third-highest tally of the season. Even though he is working as Dallas' second scoring option behind Luka Doncic, Porzingis should have strong value going forward even if he's posting career-low figures in points per game (18.1) and field-goal percentage (40.7).