Porzingis had 23 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one assist in Monday's 116-93 loss to the Raptors.

Porzingis was tasked to lead Dallas, as star teammate Luka Doncic was held in check by the Raptors defense. Despite recently returning from an ankle injury, he almost recorded a 20-point double-double. It's games like this in which Porzingis can shine and maximize his fantasy value with the Mavericks.