Porzingis (knee) will be a game-time call for Thursday's Game 6 against the Clippers, but coach Rick Carlisle said Wednesday that he's "not optimistic" about the big man's chances to play, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.

Carlise went on to note that Porzingis has been "working around the clock" to treat his sore knee, and he added that he "desperately wants to play." However, the prospects of that happening appear relatively slim with only one day between games. After a 34-point, 13-rebound effort in Game 3, Porzingis has missed the Mavs' last two contests, including a lopsided, 154-111 loss in Game 5.