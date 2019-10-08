Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: To make preseason debut Wednesday
Porzingas won't play Tuesday against Oklahoma City but will make his preseason debut Wednesday in Detroit, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Porzingas will be held out of Tuesday's exhibition for rest before taking the floor for Wednesday's clash. The Mavericks figure to limit his minutes in the early going considering he was sidelined for the entire 2019 campaign due to a torn ACL.
